Guardian Program enhances school safety measures within Sinton ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Safety is a top priority that parents advocate for when schools need the community's feedback.

That's why the Sinton Independent School District has recently enhanced its security measures, thanks to the Guardian Program.

The program received approval from the board of trustees just last month.

Specialized training, including situational awareness, crisis de-escalation, and fire-arm use, is required to enforce safety protocols. 3NEWS spoke with Sinton ISD Superintendent Andy Reddock about when the program will go into effect.

"We're currently in motion with our Guardian Program, and we actually just had our first individuals approved by the board of trustees in our September meeting that was held last week," he said.

Not only do all candidates have to be approved by the board of trustees, but they also must undergo a full psychological evaluation, participate in random drug testing, and remain anonymous until the event they may be needed for.

"We hope that we never under any circumstance you know, have to engage or utilize this program for what it's set up to do, but we also want to be prepared to provide the security necessary in the event that we do have an emergency incident at any time," he said.

Strict training will continue throughout the school year as safety remains the top priority for faculty, parents, and students. Reddock also expressed gratitude to local law enforcement for their consistent support and advice regarding campus safety.

