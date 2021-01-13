Sinton experiencing loss of water supply due to system failure, schools canceled

Once the water has been restored a boil water notice will be issued with instructions regarding boiling the water and the use of bottled water.

SINTON, Texas — The City of Sinton has experienced a loss of water supply, due to a major system malfunctioning, the Sinton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

There is no water at this time, the post said, due to both water supply trunk lines failing.

All schools are closed today and neither staff nor students should report, the Sinton ISD superintendent said.

The City has been and still is working tirelessly to remedy this situation. Please make the necessary preparations such as using bottled water, etc.

Once the water has been restored a boil water notice will be issued with instructions regarding boiling the water and the use of bottled water.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.