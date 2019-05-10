SINTON, Texas — On Friday, Adrian Alaniz, the owner and founder of Adrian Michael Events in Sinton announced that he was chosen to help decorate The White House ahead of the 2019 holiday season.

Alaniz took to Facebook to make the announcement, writing in part:

“Now that I have had time to cry my eyes out, give my Family the news, and just take a moment to soak it all in. I can now share God's blessing with each of you.

I was notified at 10:58am today from the White House that I have been one of the few chosen among thousands of exceptional individuals who applied from each state across the country to decorate the White House in preparation for the 2019 Holiday season.

Family and friends, I am on top of the world. I am speechless. There are really not enough words at this very moment to express how I am truly feeling. It's a dream come true. I know that many of you have kept me in your thoughts and prayers during this process and I couldn't be more thankful.”

Alaniz wrote that he opened his store three years ago, never imagining that he would be where he is today. He shared on Facebook that he doubted his chances of becoming a young entrepreneur to the point that he nearly closed his store five months into opening. He thanked his loved ones and fellow community members for their support through the years, writing:

“Here I am 3 years later and I have been blessed with the greatest small business and such an amazing community who has stood by me at every moment. I have built a large clientele for myself throughout the years and I have met some really amazing people from all over. To my hometown Sinton Texas, You have treated me well for the past 25 years. I am beyond proud to call you HOME. THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING IN ME!

We are a small town but we stick together and we support each other. That's the true beauty of it all. Thank you, thank You!”

Adrian Michael Events is located in Sinton, and specializes in everything from fresh floral arrangements, creative Homecoming mums, wedding/event design, and much more. To keep up with the local business, you can do so by ‘liking’ their page on Facebook.