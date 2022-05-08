Sinton, Odem Fire Departments respond to 2 grass fires on Friday

No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Fire and Odem Volunteer Fire Department's responded to two grass fries on Sinton's north and south side.

No one was displaced by the fire, but an abandoned home on the property was lost completely.

They're reminding everyone that San Patricio County is still under an active burn ban, just like most of the Coastal Bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.