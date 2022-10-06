Sinton Pirates baseball team receives Texas sized homecoming after becoming state champions

The celebration marks the return of the team after winning the state championship in Austin Thursday. It's the school's first baseball championship win in 20 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was plenty of excitement in Sinton Friday night as the Pirate baseball team was welcomed back home by proud fans.

The celebration marks the return of the team after winning the state championship in Austin Thursday. It's the school's first baseball championship win in 20 years.

Kelly Self and her son were among the many fans who were eager to show their support. Her son encouraged Kelly to put up team signs in their front yard.

"Because I believe in the pirates and think they could win," Kelly Self's son said.

Kelly added that showing support for their home team and their programs goes a long way.

"We have a lot of pride in our sports programs, Sinton pirate pride, a big deal we show up for our kids," Kelly said.

The family of Kaden McCoy was among those who showed their support and couldn't have been more proud of their pirate.

"These boys deserve it. Kaden is one of the most humble people you would ever meet in your life, deserves it all," said Kaden's sister McKenzie.

While Kaden's family had every reason to be proud, Head Coach Adrian Alaniz said that the whole community of Sinton went to show their support.

"Its been like this all year, the further we got into the playoffs, the community continued to rally behind us," Alaniz said. "Shows that close knit love and support, so blessed to be part of Sinton Texas. "We went out there the last two days, everybody traveled three hours to Austin and was able to support this team. Like we all envisioned, to come home and the welcome we have just a blessing for these kids."

Though the team achieved victory, the Pirates know that in all their success, it was only the beginning.

"It just shows how much support everyone has for this program and for Sinton pirate baseball," said Sinton Pirate Ryan Galvan.

