Sinton students go BIG for homecoming

The school's Landscape and Horticulture class made the arrangement in time for the Pirates' homecoming game Friday against Raymondville.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton High School's Landscape and Horticulture students went big -- literally -- this year when it came to constructing their homecoming mums for Friday night's game against Raymondville.

In a Facebook post, Sinton Academic Decathlon coach Marty Garza said her class wanted to go out to the school's Ag Shop, where the arrangement was hanging, and see the massive mum. She sent us these pictures.

"The size was nearly comparable to those being worn by our students," she wrote in the post. "They were all amazingly beautiful! Gotta love Texas traditions!"

Floral design teacher Cheryl Handy sent an email to Sinton High School staff and teachers praising her students, who she said also made their own more wearable-sized mums.

According to people from not Texas, homecoming mums are a tradition specific to the Lone Star State.

They can be as simple or as ornate -- or big, apparently -- as the designer or wearer wants. They are generally designed around a silk chrysanthemum, and decorated with ribbons that hang from behind the mum. From there, mum makers tend to add to their taste.

They're specific to homecoming games, when, historically, a girl would typically get one from her homecoming date, and boys would get a similarly decorated garter for their arm in return.