Sinton students recognized as international winners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of kids from Sinton ISD are now international winners.
The Sinton Middle School Future Problem Solvers team out did themselves with a project focused on bringing more recycling options to Sinton.
They worked hard all year long, going to practice after school, and even on weekends.
The team met with the Chamber of Commerce and City Council to try and create more recycling options in their town. Their hard dedication paid off.
A huge congratulations to Evelynn, Kaelyn, Alvin and Jack from all of us here at TV-3!
