SINTON, Texas — On this 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack, many have taken time to remember what happened and think about the victims; but of course most high school seniors have no direct knowledge of what happened that day.

One Coastal Bend teacher, however, shared with 3News how he is communicating the events to his students.

Sinton High School social studies teacher Bronson Hamilton has made it his mission to educate his students and make sure they never forget one of the darkest days in U.S. history. He remembers very clearly where he was when he learned of the attack. He wasn't teaching at the time -- he was at home watching TV. One plane had already hit the World Trade Center.

Hamilton said he watched the moment the second plane hit on live television, and everyone was glued to the TV for the rest of the day.

Hamilton said it was a weird feeling to not see any planes in the air that weren't military for three days. Now he goes over the memories he had during and after 9/11 with his students because even though they know the details and history of what happened, they didn't live it. He relates their experience with 9/11 to his experience with the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

"I didn't live through it. It's history to me and it's not visceral," Hamilton said. "You know, when I see video or pictures of 9/11, it's a viceral thing and it's not that way for them. It's just history."

Hamilton said he teaches about the laws and security measures that were implemented after and as a result of the terrorist attacks. He said 9/11 was a day that changed the U.S. and he hopes through teaching his experience he can really help students understand its impact on history and even the present.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: