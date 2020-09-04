A 16-year-old boy was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a train south of Sinton, Texas. Authorities said it appeared the teen had been sleeping on the tracks.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Ramirez, his office received a call at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday reporting the fatality.

Investigators learned that a 16-year-old male was apparently asleep on the railroad tracks along US Highway 77 B when a southbound train approached and blew its horn. The train engineer told authorities that the teen stood up when he heard the horn, but the train could not come to a stop in time to avoid hitting him.

In a post to Facebook Thursday, Sheriff Rivera said investigators are on the scene and that their prayers go out to the teen's family.

