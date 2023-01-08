Sinton Volunteer Fire Department in need of new pumper truck

After the vehicle was assessed as a total loss to a grass fire, Sinton City Manager John Hobson said the city relied on insurance and a grant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sinton Volunteer Fire Department is calling on the city's support in helping supply them with a new pumper truck, after their old one was lost in a grass fire last year that got out of control.

The department is asking for an older model of a pumper tanker truck, which is able to carry water to a scene. However, at this point, they would be grateful for any vehicle that can potentially help save lives.

Sinton City Manager John Hobson said that the volunteer fire department is essential for the Sinton community.

"We're a small community, and we rely strictly on our volunteers, for firefighting not just in the city limits but also in the counties surrounding us," he said.

Hobson said that after the vehicle was assessed as a total loss, the city relied on insurance and a grant.

"We received approximately $110,000 from our insurance carrier, and just under $110,000 from the Texas Forest Service to be able to purchase the truck," he said.

Hobson said the pumper truck will not only be able to carry the water to the scene, but it will also give the department peace of mind having the resources they need to continue protecting the city and surroundings counties they serve.

"Anything over 50,000, we do have to go out to bids. This was an auction, so it's a little different. But we still need council approval to move forward," he said.

There are about 15-20 volunteer firefighters who risk their lives for the City of Sinton. Hobson said the decision on the truck will be made in Tuesday's city council meeting.

