Sinton's historic fiddler fest makes a comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years.

Fiddlers from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.

The event went on throughout the weekend with many activities, along with live music, and venders. The community is nothing short of thrilled to have it back.

Christie Prine, President and CEO of Sinton Chamber of Commerce spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We've had a lot of interest from the community. It was a huge deal in Sinton and they want to see them again." She added," I've also talked to several fiddlers from the area, all over Texas actually and they are excited to have Sinton come back on the fiddler circuit."

The event is expected to be back and bigger in the future years to come.

