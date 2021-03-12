Sinton's Steel Dynamics plant set to begin operations in coming months

The 1.2 million square-foot facility is packed with state-of-the-art technology -- machines that can turn scrap metal into rolled steel.

SINTON, Texas — The new $1.9 billion steel plant in Sinton, Texas, is set to start rolling out steel over the next month.

Dennis Black is the General Manager at Steel Dynamics in Sinton, and he's anxious to finally get the facility up and running -- and it's a massive facility.

“I don't know exactly what our electricity bill will be," Black said. "Maybe $8 million a month, maybe?"

That estimate may sound high, but not when you consider the 345,000 volts sent to the steel plan through the power grid.

The 1.2 million square-foot facility is packed with state-of-the-art technology -- machines that can turn scrap metal into 40,000 pounds of rolled steel after heating it to nearly 3,000 degrees as part of the flat roll steel process.

"We do start with scrap metal, probably 90-percent scrap,” Black said. “There may be some alternative irons that we do use to try and make the purification a little bit better, but overall 90-percent scrap."

Once the scrap has been turned into rolls of steel, it will be sold to all kinds of manufacturers who will use it for an endless number of products.

The general manager added that once the plant is fully operational, they expect to produce three million tons of product each year. They also expect to end up with a total of 700 employees.

The company is putting up another 300,000 square-foot building after it realized it needed even more space. They've already invested $1.9 billion into this plant and are counting on the steel business to be booming in the future.

