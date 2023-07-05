Sissy Winn lives up to her name at Buc Days Rodeo

Our hometown champion barrel racer wins her division.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations to our hometown champion barrel racer Sissy Winn.

She won her division at the Buc Days Rodeo taking place at the American Bank Center.

We first introduced the rising star back in October after she made headlines with major wins, claiming more than 100-thousand dollars in prize money.

She was also interviewed on Domingo Live: Live at Buc Days. Congratulations again to Sissy for her win.

