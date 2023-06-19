Family still searching for answers one year after Corpus Christi man found dead inside burned vehicle in San Antonio

The initial police report said the vehicle fire was initially set, but almost a year since Justin Vodrey's death, no one has ever been connected to the incident.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will soon mark one year since the death of Justin Vodrey, a Corpus Christi man who was found inside his burned SUV in San Antonio over the Fourth of July weekend.

The initial police report stated that the vehicle fire was deliberately set. However, almost a year since his death, no one has been connected to the crime.

Vodrey would have turned 42 years old last week. His sister, Stephanie Gleyre, is still struggling to uncover the truth about her older brother's fate.

"There are just little things that will set me off and I will just burst out crying," she said.

Gleyre expressed that she cannot escape the emotional toll of her brother's death.

"I have night terrors now, of me trying to save my brother from a burning vehicle," she said.

Gleyre said that Vodrey had just moved to Pleasanton, Texas to start a new chapter.

"He was looking forward to it," she said. "He was looking forward to his daughter moving up there when she got into middle school, he was just excited."

But on July 3, Vodrey went to the Coyote Crossing Saloon to celebrate his new job. His sister revealed that even after a year, the details surrounding his death remain a mystery.

"They watched hours of footage inside the saloon, him drinking. Then witnessed him in his Tahoe in the parking lot talking through the other side of his Tahoe in the parking lot with a group of guys, but he went one way and they went the other way," she said.

Hours later, Vodrey was discovered approximately 13 minutes away from the bar. The initial police report found Vodrey's charred body in the back of the SUV. Investigators noted that all the vehicle's identification numbers had been destroyed.

Both right-side doors were left open.

"There's not a moment that passes that I don' think about who did it or why," she said.

Gleyre said her family has tried to stay in contact with police, but there's still no new information. She started a Facebook page called Justice for Justin Vodrey in order to keep the case and his memory alive.

"I want these people brought to justice I want my brother to have justice, I want people aware there's men and women out there, this could happen to anybody," she said.

Gleyre continues to urge anyone with information to come forward.

