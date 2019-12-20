CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an emotional plea for justice Thursday as the sister of one of the men gunned down in a triple murder last week in Flour Bluff spoke with 3News.

So far two men are behind bars -- 29-year-old Benjamin LeBleu and 27-year-old Myles Dingman. They are facing capital murder charges for those killings.

"Justice to me would be the court turning them over to us," said Shannon Hughes, sister of one of the murder victims. "I mean, you're just so angry you want to do it yourself. You just want to hurt them."

Hughes brother Jack was among the three men shot and killed at a Flour Bluff home last week. The other victims were also identified this week as Steven Romine and James Tennant. All three lived together in Flour Bluff.

"We want to see the worst happen to them. People are tired of this. It's every day," Hughes said. "If it's not a mass murder, it's some poor guy walking down the street and gets shot. It's so old, we're sick of it."

Hughes remembers her brother and Romine as two men who loved to work on motors and everything else mechanical.

"Both my brother and him were the type who liked to tinker. They liked to pull apart mechanics. He could fix anything. I called him McGuyver," Hughes said. "He can fix anything. He can rig anything. You need something fixed, you'd go to him."

As far as why her brother was murdered, she isn't sure; but she did hear that Jack was trying to help out a woman and supposedly that angered Dingman and Lebleu.

"He would help anybody, so maybe that's what ended up getting him killed," Hughes said. "He helped the wrong person."

Two weeks before Jack Hughes was murdered, he and his sister said what would turn out to be their final goodbyes.

"Last thing I said to him, 'Okay, Jack, I'll see you later,' not knowing that was never going to happen," Hughes said. "It was the last time I saw him."

