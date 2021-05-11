Sisters of Incarnate Word recognized in special celebration

One of the sisters, Superior General Annette Wagner payed tribute to those who came before her.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament celebrated 150 years since arriving in America.

They were recognized at the Corpus Christi Cathedral in a special mass that celebrated both the sisters and the Incarnate Word Academy. The sisters were honored with roses as a gesture of gratitude.

Students from grades five, eight, and twelve were invited to watch the ceremony in person, as the rest of the academy watched online.

One of the sisters, Superior General Annette Wagner payed tribute to those who came before her.

"As we celebrated today my thought was, we are standing on the shoulders of the ones who came before us. The sisters who came 150 years ago. And also the faculty and staff. All those who have supported the differences the sisters have made," Wagner said.

All in attendance could agree a long sacred legacy was being celebrated.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.