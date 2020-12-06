CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To continue the progress of the Black Lives Matter movement, it's important to learn more about the black community in our area.

Gloria Randle Scott was born in Houston, Texas, during the late 1930's.

"I was born at old Jefferson Davis Hospital, the only hospital in Houston that black people could go to," Scott said.

Scott said in the era she was raised, children now can only imagine between the pages of their history book, like not being able to sit at the front of the bus because of the color of your skin.

"I asked my mother, 'How come mama?' How come we can't sit down there? We're clean. We have clean clothes,' and she explained to me those were the rules of the city," Scott said.

Despite the challenges she faced growing up, she never veered away from the love of learning, which lead her to receiving a scholarship to Indiana University.

She majored in Zoology and Botany and got her bachelor's and master's degree and then went for her a Ph.D. in Science and Genetics. Her successes didn't stop there. She was a Vice President of a College, President of a University for 15 years and while being an educator, Scott also became the first black woman to be President of the National Girl Scouts Organization.

She has since settled in Corpus Christi, but she said her passion to educate the youth has only grown. Scott is currently the Vice Chair of the Corpus Christi Juneteenth Coalition and volunteers full-time at Solomon Cole's High School.

"I primarily worked there to help the students and the families and the churches just to say what impact can we make especially starting with the younger children, to let them know that they are whole, 'w-h-o-l-e.'

After all she has accomplished, it should be no surprise that in 2019 the City of Corpus Christi made June 18 Dr. Gloria Randle Scott Day.

