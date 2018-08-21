Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A total of six candidates are vying for a seat on the Del Mar College Board of Regents in the upcoming November elections.

The deadline to apply for candidacy was Monday evening. By then six candidates had filed to run for three positions on the Board of Regents -- one at-large position, the District 1 seat and the District 3 seat.

Five members of the board represent specific geographic districts while four serve at-large. Those include the Calallen, Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Tuloso-Midway and West Oso districts.

Candidates who will be on the November ballot include:

District 1: Gabriel Rivas III and Ofelia Chavez

District 3: Elva Estrada

At-Large: Guy Watts, Sandra Longoria-Messbarger, and Hector "Coach" Salinas.

Rivas, Estrada and Messbarger are already serving currently on the Board of Regents.

