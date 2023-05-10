Six Coastal Bend newspapers to go under new ownership

South Texas News, Inc. has taken ownership of the News of San Patricio, along with five other publications in other neighboring counties.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting next week, six local newspapers will be sporting a new company after being sold.

South Texas News, Inc. has taken ownership of the News of San Patricio, along with five other publications in Bee, Goliad, Karnes, Refugio, Live Oak and McMullen counties.

The company is independently owned by Albert Reynolds, who has been employed at the newspaper for more than 19 years working with past owners: Coastal Bend Publishing and Beeville Publishing Company.

3NEWS spoke with publisher Dennis Wade, who said having a local owner is a step in the right direction.

"They live there, they go to church there, they go to school there, they shop there. they are invested in the community. This investment, a financial investment, is an investment in these communities. You know, you got to be there," he said.

Wade said all that is changing is the company name, adding that they will continue to put out great local content.

