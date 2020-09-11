Jim Wells County Officials: Six inmates test positive for COVID-19

After one inmate tested positive, the jail had all staff and inmates tested. Five more inmates were positive.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The coronavirus continues to spread in Texas, including the jails.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office was notified of their first positive case on Nov. 6. An inmate had tested positive, according to a post by the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The inmate, the post said, had been in a separate cell for the last week, but was housed in one of the dorms before that. The jail had all inmates and staff tested as a precaution.

No staff tests came back positive, but five of the seven inmates who were housed in the same dorm tested positive, the Sheriff's Office said. Everyone who is affected is being isolated.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office said they will work diligently to try and prevent any further spread by taking all necessary steps.

These are the first cases of COVID-19 in the Jim Wells County Jail, officials said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.