Six new state parks coming to the State of Texas

TEXAS, USA — Six new state parks will be added to the State of Texas.

It is part of a plan for the next 10 to 15 years. Texas Parks and Wildlife says there is a need for more recreational opportunities to accommodate the state's growing population.

The new parks are in Houston, Fort Worth, Del Rio, Presidio and Boerne. The one in West Texas will be in the Chihuahuan Desert, specifically in the Chinati Mountains. It will be 39,000 acres and will be big enough for people to explore.

The largest volcanic eruption in the Trans-Pecos region happened here over 35 million years ago. Funding will have to happen before the contracting and construction process begins.