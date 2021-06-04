Improvement project for the Six Points intersection in Corpus Christi begins

It's a $3.2 million project approved by council in January and it will reorganize the intersection where Staples, Alameda and Ayers streets meet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A long awaited improvement project for a busy city intersection is finally underway. It's a face lift for an area that everyone knows as Six Points.

"I can't say that we love it, but we know it's an improvement and we definitely can't avoid it," Jason Rodriguez, owner of Hester's Café said.

Rodriguez said the City of Corpus Christi has been willing to communicate with him and fellow store owners at the intersection to prepare them.

"I know it's a headache," Rodriguez said. "I know we're frustrated when we see it, but remember, there's still a business. There's still a family. There's still employees depending on their business."

Construction started on Ayers Street from 10th Street approaching the intersection and already, some businesses will be dealing with barricades right away.

It's a $3.2 million project approved by council in January and it will reorganize the intersection where Staples, Alameda and Ayers streets meet.

Store owners remembered the last time the city did some construction in the area.

"We went through some construction a few years back and it took a lot longer than we expected," Alex Guerrero, Floor Manager of the Price's Chef said.

According to city director of engineering Jeff Edmonds, the plan is for the face lift to take about six months.

"It's going to get a face lift in terms of the sidewalks, curb and gutter, and pavement rehabilitation," Edmonds said. "There's going to be upgraded lighting, new traffic signals."

Another big change will be the street that goes behind where the old RTA bus stop used to be. Palmero Street will be turned into a public parking lot and 10th street will become a one way to make room for additional parking.

The reconstruction includes 10th street from Ayers to Staples and Ayers from 10th Street to Six Points.

Guerrero hopes the construction doesn't kill his summer business.

"Out of towners, people that have heard about the place and if they come to a neighborhood that's full of construction, they're not going to waste their time," Guerrero said.

