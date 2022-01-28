Six Points intersection receives new colorful crosswalk

The more colorful crosswalks are estimated to cost around $40-60,000, and features thermal plastic on the crosswalks to prevent it from weathering quickly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders gathered Thursday afternoon for a big reveal.

The Six Points intersection received a new decorative sidewalk, and Corpus Christi Councilman Ben Molina was in attendance to show his excitement.

"We are beautifying the area," Molina said. 'Investing in our neighborhoods, and creating a gate way to the Staple Street corridor, and so with it we hope revitalization comes, growth comes."

