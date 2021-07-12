Six Points intersection to receive new artistic crosswalks to attract business to the area

City Council approved funding of $40,000-60,000 for the attractions in the Six Points area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Six Points intersection will receive new artistic crosswalks as City Council recently approved funding for the project.

Councilman Ben Molina said he wants to use the crosswalks as a way to celebrate the construction's completion, while is also bringing some excitement to the area.

"Here we're making an investment into this special part of the area," Molina said. "And if you look at it as an investment, we're going to see a return on this. Right now, you've got a vacant building behind you. With these added little touches, it's going to help to attract new businesses and new growth to this area."

City Council had nine patterns to choose from, but ultimately decided on one for the project. It will cost between $40,000-60,000 and feature thermal plastic on the crosswalks so that it won't get weathered quickly.

Molina said he hopes that after the patterns are designed, businesses in the area will join for a grand reopening ceremony to welcome people to the revamped intersection.

