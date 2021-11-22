Six Points project set to near completion following multimillion dollar construction

According to Site Superintendent Tim Johnson, the construction was a success. There are brand new concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks along with more parking.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Six Points project is nearing completion and business owners in the area are happy to see the new roadway and sidewalks in place. Now, they’re ready for their customers to come back and for even more individuals to check out that part of town.

The city has spent over $3 million to reconstruct the streets that make up the Six Points intersection. There’s also brand new concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks along with more parking.



“In my opinion, in my experience, this is the best that it’s ever been, ever been.

3News was told that the Six Points project should be completed in the coming weeks. Also, the city councilman who represents the area, Ben Molina, said he’s impressed with the project and feels it eventually is going to pay off big time.

“One of my goals is to try to revitalize the area, this is just one of the first steps,” Molina said.

There are a number of restaurants and stores which have continued to thrive and are hoping that the six points project will boost their business, one such establishment being Good Shepherd’s Corner.

It’s a resale and consignment shop, which raises money to fund a program for women to get back into the workforce. They are hoping that the changing landscape in the area is going to bring more customers through the door. They point to the additional parking as one of the biggest pluses.

Board member Debi Welch said that the construction adds much needed benefits to those who share the current parking space.

“We are thrilled with the extra parking because with the radiology place across the way and with the other businesses around we share the same parking lot. I think it’s gonna be such an added plus for us,” Welch said.

Molina also believes that the six points project is going to help attract new businesses. Another step in the effort to revitalize certain areas that lead in and out of downtown and have been overlooked for too long.

