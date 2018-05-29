In a special ceremony Tuesday, six Del Mar College students graduated from the only program of its kind in South Texas -- Continuing Education Pipeline Training.

With oil and gas jobs booming, more pipeline workers are needed in the Coastal Bend.

35-year career veteran Louis Lopez started the four-week course. According to Lopez, not enough people are informed about pipelines before they get into the business.

Through coursework and hands-on training, students learn about topics like the industry's history, development and oil fields. The program is a jumpstart for students that will give them an advantage over other potential hires.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII