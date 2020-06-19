CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sixth COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in Nueces County, according the the City-County Public Health District.

Officials said they received the confirmation Friday.

The patient was a male between the ages of 60-69 who was hospitalized back in late May. He also suffered from coronary artery disease.

City and County officials are urging those who have recovered or are recovering from COVID-19 to donate plasma to the Coastal Bend Blood Center. Your donation can be used to help treat those suffering from COVID-19.

The public is reminded to continue following these strategies to protect themselves from COVID-19: