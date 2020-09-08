Skidmore-Tyan suspends football, volleyball practices after student-athletes test positive for the coronavirus

Athletic Director Stephen Silva said at least one athlete in each sport has been exposed to the virus.

SKIDMORE, Texas — Stephen Silva, the Athletic Director for Skidmore-Tyan, confirmed with 3News on Sunday that both the high school football and volleyball team will be canceling their workouts after some student-athletes were exposed to the coronavirus.

Silva said at least one athlete in each sport has been exposed to the virus. On August 3, Silva said at least two of the volleyball players tested positive when they first began practicing.

The scheduled games for the volleyball team will be canceled through August 20.

