Skidmore-Tynan ISD to have increased police presence Friday

Students at Skidmore-Tynan ISD can expect to see an extra police presence Friday.
According to Skidmore-Tynan ISD Superintendent Richard Waterhouse, officials with the district found a threatening note in the boys restroom at the high school with Friday's date listed.
In a Facebook post, Waterhouse said they will respond with a heightened police presence, adding that they take all threats seriously.
A statement from the Facebook post reads:
As always, the safety of our students and staff are our primary concern and we had already responded with additional security. Further, we will have heightened police presence tomorrow. Our guardians will be active and vigilant as well. Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing if these things are genuine or a prank. We must take all such threats serious. Please understand that investigations take time.
Should our continuing investigation reveal additional concerns, we will take immediate action to secure the safety of our students and make parents aware.