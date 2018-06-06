Exxon said it will create more than 6,000 construction jobs during the build-out of their planned plastics plant in Portland, Texas, and right now there is a serious deficit in the kind of skilled workers they need.

That's why the local Craft Training Center has some eager people learning some of those skills. It's a place where teens and adults can learn a new craft.

Craft Training Center President Michael Sandroussi said it's a place where anyone can learn welding, instrumentation and other skills.

"We train them, we make them aware. Plus you're drug-free. We teach them saw skills. We teach them everything it takes to go onto a job," Sandroussi said.

Sandroussi meets students as young as sophomores in high school. He said by the time they graduate they are ready to enter into jobs like those at the planned Exxon plant.

"We're building the future, you know. I want to make sure that we're making an impact out there," Sandroussi said.

Students like Mariah Martinez are preparing for the real world. Although she just graduated from high school, Martinez is just months away from being a certified welder.

"I like to inspire people a lot because they say, 'Oh you're so young, and with a good head on your shoulders,'" Martinez said.

Sandroussi said although there are students filling the booths, they need more in order to meet the demands of the incoming plant.

"When a company calls and says, 'Do you have 100 welders?' I can have the answer right now, is no," Sandroussi said.

He said the deficit comes from a lengthy training process. He encourages anyone who can learn and follow these three guidelines.

"Get to work on time, stay drug-free, and you have to work well with others," Sandroussi said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII