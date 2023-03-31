SkillsUSA conference tests students knowledge, love of technology

Advanced Technologies Consultants' James Peterson said he brought his companies robots so students could be tested on their ability to program them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children from across the state traveled to the American Bank Center for the SkillsUSA Texas State Leadership and Skills Conference.

3NEWS spoke with the Kael Schmidt, who is a student at the Miller Career & Technology Center in Katy, Texas. He said that the technology seems to come easy to him.

"Not a nerd, not a nerd, but I don't know I'm just a whiz," he said.

"Students start out with just the robot. We give them the sensors they wire it all up. They can figure it out. They can create the program. And from here they can go onto bigger and better things," he said.

This event has been around for 16 years. Students from across the state show off their car maintenance skills, computer savviness and a host of other occupations. Eduardo Sanchez is on the SkillsUSA Board of Directors and said they bring in about $6 million to our economy for the week they're here.

"We get to show Corpus Christi that we have a future workforce here this weekend and it's just a great opportunity for both sides," he said.

Things wrap up on Saturday at 8 p.m. That's when students like Schmidt will find out if they have placed and will continue on to the national contest.

