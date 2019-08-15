CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office was made aware Thursday of an illegal skimming device that was found installed at one of the gas pumps at the Snappy's Convenience Store in Riviera. The skimming device has been removed.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who has purchased fuel recently at this store at the fuel pumps with a credit or debit card should review their bank records. Any suspicious or fraudulent charges, please contact your financial institution and contact our office immediately.

Kleberg County Sheriff's Office encourages drivers to go inside the store to complete your fuel transactions rather than outside at the fuel pumps.

The skimmer devices are designed to capture your credit cards information while inserted at the pump.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the thieves can park away from the pump and download the hijacked information via a Bluetooth signal.

