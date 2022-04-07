Skin experts provide tips for residents to maintain their tattoos during the summer

Miranda Magana, Spa Coordinator at Skincare Butik, said that leaving your tattoos unprotected can cause them to fade at a quicker rate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many, tattoos are a personal form of self expression, but with any piece of art, preventive care can go a long way.

Understanding the complex process of receiving a tattoo, Danyela Magee, a tattoo artist at Phat Tats, said that making sure tattoos are properly cared for after application can make all the difference.

"Definitely keep them covered. Definitely go to a shop that offers saniderm to protect the tattoo for those first four critical days," Magee said.

With temperatures reaching near triple digits across the Coastal Bend, Magee advises residents to give their tattoos an extra layer of protection.

Yes it can. Typically if you like being out in the sun, and you don't wear sunscreen, and you don't cover your tattoos, they will fade quicker than if you took care of them," Magee said.

You're pretty exposed honestly. In this heat, if your tattoos aren't covered they're gonna get faded," Magana said. "If they're fresh they might not heal correctly, especially in the healing stage when they're flaking off."

Magana added that tattoo maintenance all starts with your skin. She said that having a good skincare routine can help keep your tattoo looking fresh.

"Keep your skin and yourself hydrated. Water, moisturize, again exfoliate so they stay looking fresh," Magana said. "That's where a lot of the faded look comes from too, is all that dead skin build up on top of your tattoo."

Dr. Nathan Davis with South Texas Dermatology, said that protecting your skin in a general sense can help prevent potential burns.

"The most important thing to remember is to protect all of your skin from this summer sun. It will ensure your tattoo lasts longer and that you have a safe, and burn free summer," Davis said.

Whether the tattoo is big or small, Magee said that making her customers happy is all that matters.

"We want the best result for the tattoo and for the person," Magee said.

