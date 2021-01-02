Skydive South Texas hosts memorial to honor fallen Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum

"The sky is clear, it's peace. I felt very close to him up there in the sky," said Michelle McCollum.

January 31, 2020 was a day the Coastal Bend will never forget; the night officer Alan McCollum passed away in the line of duty. Flash forward one year, the people he loved most celebrated in his name doing what he fell in love with. Sky diving.

"The sky is clear, it's peace. I felt very close to him up there in the sky," said Michelle McCollum. Officer McCollum's wife.

She said, there was no better way to spend the day; and no better way to remember the very first time she met the love of her life.

"Alan and I met in the military where we both were actually airborne and being up in the skies, was a personal connection for us," she said.

Liliana McCollum is Officer McCollum 's daughter and she says there's just something special about sky diving.

"This is something that my dad loved doing. He's done it for years. I love seeing them land over here in their pretty parachutes. I think it's really cool," said Liliana.

They said, even from the clouds, his love stays with his family.

''He would be real excited. His heart would be full to see so many people honoring him this way. This was his first love, sky diving and being up the in skies so I know that he's with us in spirit,'' said Michelle.

"I would just tell him how much I love him and miss him and how much of an impact he made on my life as a little kid," Liliana added.

