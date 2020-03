CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales joined 3News at 6 p.m. via Skype to discuss the stay-at-home order she signed Wednesday.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 26, 2020, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. April 8, 2020.

For the latest coronavirus updates in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: