One woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a fence Friday near Candlewood Apartments due to the quick rain in the Coastal Bend.

According to officers, slick roads were to blame for the accident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews with the apartment complex are working on repairs to the fence.

