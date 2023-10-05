Slick roads contribute to fatal accident in San Patricio County, sheriff said

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 45-year-old woman died Thursday after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Texas Hwy. 188 near Sinton's Alfred C. 'Bubba' Thomas Airport.
Both San Patricio Co. Sheriff Oscar Rivera and DPS officials said the wreck was weather-related.
The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety are currently investigating and on the scene. Officials expect the area, just west of State Hwy. 77, to be closed off until around 4:20 p.m.
DPS Public Information Sgt. Harold "Rob" Mallory said the accident happened at about 1:54 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a truck, was taken to a local hospital.
The woman who died was driving a sedan.
Officials did not say who was at fault.
Rivera is urging anyone traveling through the area to be careful.
