x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Slick roads contribute to fatal accident in San Patricio County, sheriff said

Sheriff Oscar Rivera said anyone driving on Hwy. 188 near the Sinton Airport should use caution.
Credit: KIII
Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle blocks traffic in San Patricio County after a fatal crash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 45-year-old woman died Thursday after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Texas Hwy. 188 near Sinton's Alfred C. 'Bubba' Thomas Airport.

Both San Patricio Co. Sheriff Oscar Rivera and DPS officials said the wreck was weather-related.

The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety are currently investigating and on the scene. Officials expect the area, just west of State Hwy. 77, to be closed off until around 4:20 p.m. 

DPS Public Information Sgt. Harold "Rob" Mallory said  the accident happened at about 1:54 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a truck, was taken to a local hospital. 

The woman who died was driving a sedan. 

Officials did not say who was at fault. 

Rivera is urging anyone traveling through the area to be careful.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Everything you need to know about the upcoming annular solar eclipse with chief meteorologist Alan Holt

Before You Leave, Check This Out