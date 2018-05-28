When the call arrives at a fire station, it's go time.

"The scene is chaos, depending on what it is," said Paramedic Steven Mitchell.

But first responders like Mitchell can't get to the scene if drivers don't pull over.

"Pull to the right, pull off to the right," he urged.

"Not only is it the right thing to do, it's the legal thing to do," said CCFD Captain James Brown.

The two men said, along with their colleagues, they experience it everyday; drivers failing to safely pull over for responding emergency vehicles. They believe the lack of response causes a huge traffic safety to everyone on the road.

"People go crazy, then we'll have to wave in and out and it's very risky for an accident," said Mitchell.

Captain Brown encourages all drivers to remain aware of their surroundings while on the road and safely slow down and pull over to the right.

"We don't want you to put your own self in danger, again, it's when it's safe to do so," he added.

Often times, there may be more than one vehicle responding, which is why Brown wants drivers to check before pulling back onto the road. He said especially at intersections, drivers should not pull ahead because there could be an emergency vehicle ahead.

"People up front have stopped, then the fifth car back decides it's gonna go around' it doesn't know why everybody is stopped," he said.

Worst case scenario, another accident happens and first responders cannot afford any delays.

"I know it delays your job, wherever you're getting to but that's someone's life," Mitchell said.

The officials ask you the next time you're driving and see a police, EMS or fire truck responding, safely pull over to the right and put yourself in the responder's shoes.

"It could be your emergency at your house that we're responding to or one of your loved ones which we're responding to. So take that into consideration when we're going somewhere, we're usually trying to get there as quick as possible."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII