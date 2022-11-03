Small businesses struggle to adapt, purchase items due to recent market inflation

Owner of Milestones, Andrew Riojas said he hopes the market will begin to settle before they have to offset costs onto customers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small businesses are feeling the impacts of inflation as costs begin to rise around the Coastal Bend.

Rochelle Lowery, owner of Lemonade Stand Cosmetics, said that they are seeing an increase in costs in their shipping department.

"There's been like a few increases, like on certain plastic packaging," Lowery said.

However, for Andrew Riojas owner of Milestones, the increase in prices are more noticeable.

"Not too long ago, we had a customer coming in, they had their heart set on a certain piece of gum, my distributor, they were out of stock," Riojas said. "I was able to find it somewhere else, but in almost double the price."

Riojas said that his business are absorbing as much of the price changes as they can for the meantime.

"In design fees, so for certain customers, or for certain projects, we're either waiving our design fee altogether or we're just not charging what we normally charge for giving them discounts in that area," Riojas said. " Another thing we're actually doing for customers is we've started offering a lot more local delivery."

Riojas added that the new delivery method has been able to attract more new customers.

"Recently had several customers that say they get their get products or awards from from an online source, and they've recently come to us because the wait time for them has increased," Riojas said.

In the end Riojas hopes the market will begin to settle before they have to offset costs onto customers.

We're just rolling with the punches, we have to adapt on a daily basis," Riojas said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.