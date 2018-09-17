ROBSTOWN (KIII NEW) — A small drain off county road-69 is causing a big problem in that area.

Resident Scott Thompson said debris is rarely cleared from the drain and when it pours the surrounding area floods.

Now he's warning others to clear their drains before another downpour.

"All this water from 624 from here has to go through this one little ditch and it just doesn't get cleaned out and it floods just about every year," Thomspon adds.

He said he has to wait for flooding to go down before he can drive around the property.

