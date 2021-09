CCFD responded to a a small fire in the rendering portion of the business Saturday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The STX Beef Plant is back to their normal operation after fire crews put out a fire Saturday night.

According to Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, crews responded to a small fire in the rendering portion of the business.

“It was manpower intensive, but it looks like firefighters were able to get there and get the fire out,” said Rocha.