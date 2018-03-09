Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A small fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Miramar Apartment when one of the dorm's bathroom caught on fire.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi after the resident advisor at the dorms smelled smoked and immediately called department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered that a fan motor had overheated in one of the dorms' bathrooms.

The fire was not too big, and the firefighters were able to put it out quickly.

"Did an overhaul to make sure the fire was completely out and secured the utilities and then blew out the smoke that was in the building," Capt. Morgan Smith.

According to firefighters, everyone in the dorms was able to to get out, and no one was injured.

With Monday being Labor Day there were not many students who were on campus.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII