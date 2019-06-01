CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — It was a scary Saturday afternoon for a family and their dog after a fire on the south side broke out.

Officials said it happened just before 5 p.m. at a home off S.P.I.D. and Manor Dr. when the homeowners noticed a smell in one of the bedrooms.

That's when they found a small fire.

The family was able to put it out themselves, but had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said the family's Chihuahua was the first one to run outside when he smelt the smoke.

The bedroom received minimal damage and officials said the home is still livable.

They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

© 2019 KIII