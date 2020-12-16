'The Forgotten Corner': Small RV Park has big Christmas spirit this holiday season

In a small RV park just off of Highway 77, several families are trying to build up the Christmas spirit.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The most wonderful time of the year has become the most challenging time of the year as some of us struggle to make the most of the holidays.

One forgotten Coastal Bend RV park is ready to deck the halls, but they need some help.

If you blink, you might miss it. A small mobile home park sits just off Highway 77 near Robstown. A dozen or so trailers and makeshift RVs are home to about a dozen families made up of senior citizens, disabled, and most recently, about ten children.

"We're very tight here as you can see, the trailers very close to each other so we have chickens and stuff that the kids play, you know, " Clarissa, a mother of two that lives in the RV park said.

With limited resources but an abundance of enthusiasm, Maria and Clarissa have been able to do something never done there before, decorate what they call "The Forgotten Corner."

"So we decided hey, we need to do something. They don't go to school, I'm homeschooling, they need something," Clarissa said. "We're not rich, but you know what? We're very proud because we have the holy spirit."

The property owner set up a makeshift park with swings and a trampoline for the children there. They've even repaired a couple of old bikes and got them running again.

For that, the children are grateful.

"They have gone through a lot with this virus," Clarissa said, "You know, they have hard times. All we can do is ask God to help us and guide us. "

While most of us enjoy the many comforts of home everyday, to the folks at "The Forgotten Corner," the comforts are just having a place to call home. Together, the families are making things a little brighter for the children.

"The decorations, everybody put them together everybody put in a part," Clarissa said.

Even the children know that times are tough so asking them what they want for Christmas is almost a moot point.

"Anything," one kid said. "I'm grateful for anything."

While the holidays are supposed to be a joyous time of celebration, sometimes we get lost in the season and forget the real focus on why we celebrate it.

Today, at 6 p.m., when folks of "The Forgotten Corner" light their decorations, they invite you to stop by, and if you're so inclined, drop off a toy for the kids.

And they said, they'd be grateful.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.