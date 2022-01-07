Smell that smoke in the air? Here's why.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numerous calls have come in to the 3News newsroom Friday asking "what is burning?" as viewers notice a thick haze in the air and the smell of smoke.
After reaching out to several area agencies, 3News did confirm where that smell is coming from.
According to the Refugio County Sheriff's Department, controlled burns were conducted in the areas of Bayside and Tivoli, Texas, in Refugio County; and according to Meteorologist Alan Holt, wind from the north has been pushing that haze throughout the Coastal Bend.
The smell of smoke was even noticeable outside of the KIII-TV studios in Corpus Christi, quite a distance from Refugio County.
Controlled burns are supervised by area fire agencies and are done regularly to clear brush and prevent overgrowth from creating greater fire hazards over time.
