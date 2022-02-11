Smoke detector requests increase to new highs, CCFD says

Corpus Christi Fire Department said you need to qualify to get one and that older homes are the ones that need them most.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has more people than usual requesting a free smoke detector this year, but there are not enough to go around.

CCFD Fire Marshal Randy Paige said you need to qualify to get one and that older homes are the ones that need them most. Homes did not always require smoke detectors when they were built, but that rule changed in 1993.

“This year, we’ve gotten over 200 calls on them," Paige said. "So, we have a long waiting list.”

Those calls are up from previous years, usually about 50-75 when CCFD announces they are giving out free smoke detectors. Only homes built before 1993 are eligible to have the fire department install them in their home.

“We’re trying to get those homes that are older built, that just have no smoke detection at all and get something, smoke detectors into their homes," Paige said.

Before announcing a donation of 100 smoke detectors in October thanks to a grant, CCFD had less than 30 in stock. With more than 200 people asking for them, some qualified people need to wait. Paige said detectors should last a maximum of 10 years and that newer homes have interconnected devices that work together to detect fires.

“A smoke detector is not going to put the fire out," Paige said. "But what it’ll do is give you those couple of minutes you need to get out of the house.”

Corpus Christi Habitat for Humanity is currently building three homes in the Coastal Bend. They said those homes will be built with smoke detectors included to keep them safe from fires.

“We definitely want to provide a sustainable and safe place for homeowners in the Coastal Bend, including the San Patricio and Nueces Counties and we definitely will be adding and do add smoke detectors,” said Piper Scott, Habitat for Humanity marketing director.

Some Coastal Bend zip codes stand out with the most fire-related deaths between 2017-2022. 78411 had two, 78413 had one, 78415 had two and 78416 had two, according to data from the City of Corpus Christi. Paige said installing smoke detectors could make all the difference.

“$25 to save your life is pretty cheap, you know, and it’ll, it should last the 10 years,” Paige said.

