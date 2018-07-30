All government subsidized housing across the United States must implement a no-smoking policy by Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The rule prohibits the use of tobacco products in public housing living units, indoor common areas, and in administrative office buildings. The policy also extends to all outdoor areas up to 25 feet from the public housing and administrative office buildings.

According to HUD, housing authorities will save up to $38 million a year in reduced maintenance and reduce the fire risk by $38 million.

According to a Center for Disease Control 2014 study, the no-smoking policy will save about $497 million a year in healthcare and housing-related costs.

The new rule is meant to cut down on secondhand smoke and the risk of smoking-related fires in residential buildings.

