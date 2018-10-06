It's not what you want to find in your bathroom. A Bee County Sheriff's Deputy comes to the rescue when a family makes a s-s-s-surprising discovery in their home.



The large Blue Indigo Snake was found taking shelter in the bathroom vanity at a home on County Road 407 in Bee County. Law enforcement was called to assist the family. Deputy Scotten seen here in pictures posted to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page was able to remove the non-venomous snake and released it back into the brush.



Authorities say that they have seen an increase in snake calls this year because of the weather. They encourage anyone who encounters a snake at your home to call the Sheriff's Office for help.

