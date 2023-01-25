SNAP benefits now accepted at Grow Local Farmers' Market

The Grow Local Farmer's Market will start accepting EBT cards at their Wednesday night market at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shoppers who get SNAP benefits can now use them at the local farmer's market.

In order to use SNAP benefits, shoppers must go to the Lonestar/SNAP EBT information booth at the market. There, they will be able to swipe their card and get Farmers' Market SNAP coupons to use at vendor booths for eligible food and food-producing plants.

Several foods are eligible for purchase using the EBT card including farm-fresh produce, fresh baked breads and more.

Vendors this week include:

Coastal Leaf Tea Company, Edelen Farms, From the Garden & Nursery, Fulton Kettle Corn, Mario’s Mushrooms, McNabb Microfarm, Off Brand Salsa, Oso Bay Farms, Paloma Street Market, Pickled By Pitman, Sherry’s Goodies Jams N Jellies, Southern Beauty, Spice Collections Company LLC, Floyd and Rosie’s Backyard Garden, Subtropical Nursery, Suki B Macarons, Sunflower Sanctuary, Terra Madre Mini Farm, Turkey Hollow Farms, The Vine Juice Company, Loli's Streatery, Marty McPies, Wednesdays Coffee Co.

The market is open from 5-8 p.m.

