CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Curbside delivery at some of the neighborhood H-E-B stores has just become a little bit easier.
SNAP/EBT cards used by the Snap Food Assistance Program can now be used for curbside delivery at select H-E-B stores.
RELATED: Application for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is now open.
Eligible Stores
- 11100 Leopard St.
- 409 E. Kleberg - Kingsville, TX
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- A head on crash involving a Mexico charter bus has sent two people to the hospital and left several others injured
- Scammer on Craigslist tries to trick a local couple into paying him for a house he didn't own
- George West police arrest 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County
- Two CCPD officers are on paid administrative leave after confronting a suspected burglar Tuesday morning at a home in the 5900 block of Ayers