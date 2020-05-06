CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Curbside delivery at some of the neighborhood H-E-B stores has just become a little bit easier.

SNAP/EBT cards used by the Snap Food Assistance Program can now be used for curbside delivery at select H-E-B stores.

Eligible Stores

11100 Leopard St.

409 E. Kleberg - Kingsville, TX

